Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives $427.00 Average PT from Analysts

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $581.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $278,383,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $58,800,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $37,246,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,417,000 after acquiring an additional 315,174 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,147,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $260.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

