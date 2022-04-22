NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Down 5.1%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $79.24 and last traded at $79.42. 2,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 676,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.29.

The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -149.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.43.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $368,197.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $85,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

