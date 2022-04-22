Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $64.35

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.35 and traded as high as $67.10. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $66.87, with a volume of 18,957 shares changing hands.

NVZMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.