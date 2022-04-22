NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get NOW alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

DNOW stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 229.45 and a beta of 1.84. NOW has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. NOW’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NOW will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in NOW by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 689,827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in NOW by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About NOW (Get Rating)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.