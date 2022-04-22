NuCypher Price Reaches $0.37 (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $259.50 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000910 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

