Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvei from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.90.

NVEI opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.02. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

