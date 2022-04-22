NXM (NXM) Reaches Market Cap of $664.35 Million

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. NXM has a total market capitalization of $664.35 million and approximately $8,505.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $100.56 or 0.00248875 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,884,400 coins and its circulating supply is 6,606,736 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

