NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Piper Sandler lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NXPI traded down $8.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,001. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.75 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

