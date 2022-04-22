Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) will post sales of $15.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.70 million and the highest is $17.93 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $7.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $77.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.50 million to $98.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $132.89 million, with estimates ranging from $101.79 million to $185.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OCUL shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. 4,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,093. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $280.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $235,764.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 95,877 shares of company stock worth $491,444 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

