Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OIS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oil States International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:OIS opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $450.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.41. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $8.70.

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OIS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oil States International by 1,840.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Oil States International during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oil States International during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oil States International during the third quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Oil States International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

