Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $135.28

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $135.28 and last traded at $135.61, with a volume of 40340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.77.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.63.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Okta by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth about $755,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Okta by 44.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Okta by 135.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

