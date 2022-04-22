Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $116.81

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $116.81 and last traded at $117.41, with a volume of 2926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

Get Omnicell alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day moving average of $155.25.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $5,299,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 331,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 105,375 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth about $3,786,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Omnicell by 13.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 83,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.