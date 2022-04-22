Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $116.81

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $116.81 and last traded at $117.41, with a volume of 2926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.25.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,025,000 after acquiring an additional 99,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,367,000 after acquiring an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,367,000 after acquiring an additional 443,378 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,197,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 518,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,003,000 after buying an additional 92,430 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

