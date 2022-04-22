Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OMC. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.42. 2,273,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,314. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.22. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,310,000 after buying an additional 216,433 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 96,338.6% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 139,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 139,691 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.