OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoSec Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.99.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

