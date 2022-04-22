One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. One Stop Systems reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

OSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, One Stop Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

NASDAQ:OSS traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.55. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,364. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $85.89 million, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.91. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $6.66.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $199,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,216. 6.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 71,670 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 226.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 68,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 25.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 38.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

