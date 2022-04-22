ONEOK, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.935 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

ONEOK has a payout ratio of 88.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect ONEOK to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.6%.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $71.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,646,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,750,000 after acquiring an additional 808,702 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

