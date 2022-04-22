ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $13,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,532,000 after acquiring an additional 90,402 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 101.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 111,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,033,000 after purchasing an additional 29,897 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $71.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average is $63.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

