Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $60.25

Shares of Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.25 and last traded at $60.25, with a volume of 871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.04.

ONEXF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Onex from C$114.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Onex from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.83.

Get Onex alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 16.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 68.81% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0777 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.03%.

About Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.