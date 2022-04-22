OpenOcean Price Reaches $0.0939 on Top Exchanges (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $14.07 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for $0.0939 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00045320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.73 or 0.07419399 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,566.54 or 1.00235147 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00035447 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

