OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

OPK stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. 80,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,660. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 1.86. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 35,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,585,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,400. 41.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

