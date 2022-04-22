OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) to post $17.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the lowest is $17.93 million. OptiNose posted sales of $11.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $98.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.30 million to $98.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $147.03 million, with estimates ranging from $134.50 million to $159.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OPTN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,949. The stock has a market cap of $177.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.51. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $54,805.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $81,889 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OptiNose in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in OptiNose by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in OptiNose by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in OptiNose by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose (Get Rating)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

