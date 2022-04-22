OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $177.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.51. OptiNose has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.92.

OptiNose ( NASDAQ:OPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $54,805.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $81,889 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OptiNose by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 25,140 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,228,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

