Opus Investment Management Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Opus Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,688,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,291,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,006,000 after buying an additional 289,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,023,000 after buying an additional 97,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $227.39. The stock had a trading volume of 18,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.85 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.07.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

