Opus Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,700 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Opus Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,146 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 255,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,196,976. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $215.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

