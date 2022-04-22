Opus Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Opus Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.3% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,484,000 after acquiring an additional 203,703 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after buying an additional 47,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Target by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,369,000 after buying an additional 163,824 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,333 shares of company stock worth $21,462,753. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.02. 113,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,621. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.93. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $184.00 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

