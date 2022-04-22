Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year sales of $14.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $16.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.93 million, with estimates ranging from $7.30 million to $34.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

ORTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORTX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,798. The company has a market capitalization of $84.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

