Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. Organovo has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Organovo by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 73,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organovo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Organovo in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Organovo by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organovo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

