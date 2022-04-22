Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. Organovo has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.51.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.
Organovo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
