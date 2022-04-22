Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Tops $0.99

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002461 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $87.48 million and $672,207.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00045532 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.53 or 0.07400834 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,514.75 or 1.00230527 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00035168 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 87,937,966 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

