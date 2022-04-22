Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Gap Down to $34.85

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.85, but opened at $33.68. Orthofix Medical shares last traded at $33.63, with a volume of 139 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $661.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.