Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Gap Down to $34.85

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.85, but opened at $33.68. Orthofix Medical shares last traded at $33.63, with a volume of 139 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on OFIX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $661.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

