Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Lowered to $131.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $131.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $99.21 on Monday. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.42 and its 200-day moving average is $109.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,732 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,730,000 after buying an additional 545,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,083,000 after buying an additional 161,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,865,000 after buying an additional 38,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,211,000 after buying an additional 192,302 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

