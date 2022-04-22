Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives $22.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,944,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 117.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 537,434 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 599,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 369,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

OR stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -123.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.