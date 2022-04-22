Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.59.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $27,095.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,968 shares of company stock valued at $59,965. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Otonomy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 290,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

