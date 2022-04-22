Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Trading Up 5.4%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.65 and last traded at $56.64. Approximately 222,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,072,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.76.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.24%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 10.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

