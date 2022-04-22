Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives $112.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average is $90.98. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

