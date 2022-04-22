Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

OMI traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.65. 23,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,049. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 808,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 429,657 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 84,060 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 28,205 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

