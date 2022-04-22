Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.80.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
OMI traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.65. 23,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,049. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 808,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 429,657 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 84,060 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 28,205 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.
About Owens & Minor (Get Rating)
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
