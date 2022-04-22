Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.650-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.62 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.750-$9.150 EPS.

OXM traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $94.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,095. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.78.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,889,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 100.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

