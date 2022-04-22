Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 436,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 5,677,859 shares.The stock last traded at $6.74 and had previously closed at $6.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.36.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,464 shares of company stock worth $72,999 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 27,244 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 564.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 32,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 338,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 36,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

