PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Raymond James

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $35.29 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.