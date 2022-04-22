PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,710,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 1.46% of PacWest Bancorp worth $77,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,268,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $99,414,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,364,000 after purchasing an additional 879,754 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,846,000 after acquiring an additional 596,219 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded down $2.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,174,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.34. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

