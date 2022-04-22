PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $53.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.13.
Several research firms have commented on PD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $65,953.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $790,587.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,420 shares of company stock worth $9,743,831. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $29.43. 801,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,892. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.17.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PagerDuty Company Profile (Get Rating)
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
Read More
