Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $729.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $643.00 to $729.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with digital digestion happening coming out of the pandemic. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $627.16.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $592.00 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $322.23 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total transaction of $2,880,170.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,974 shares in the company, valued at $160,830,477.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

