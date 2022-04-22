Parachute Market Capitalization Hits $445,357.91 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $445,357.91 and approximately $148,870.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,889,812 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

