Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $338.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $384.00 to $338.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $356.93.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $286.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $266.94 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.85 and its 200 day moving average is $302.93.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,969,643,000 after buying an additional 88,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,226,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,740,000 after acquiring an additional 130,530 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after acquiring an additional 105,181 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $720,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

