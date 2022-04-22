Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires Shares of 1,500 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 28.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1,456.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.82.

NYSE TREX traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $62.05. 1,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,874. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.61 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.65.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

