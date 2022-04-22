Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 775 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $79.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $93.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average is $81.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

