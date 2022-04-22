Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,201,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,936 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 24.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Enbridge by 9.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $813,157,000 after buying an additional 1,697,064 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.96. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.42. The company has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

