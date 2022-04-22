Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Europe raised their target price on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.39.

NET traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,708. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.66 and a beta of 0.69. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $57,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 18,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,973,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,294 shares of company stock valued at $65,886,479 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

