Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average of $76.22. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

